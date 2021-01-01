Signature Hardware 946283-KE-238-LH Marconi Left Handed Solid Brass Full Plate Keyed Entry Single Cylinder Door Handleset with Interior Lever and 2-3/8" Backset The Marconi entrance door set is the perfect accent for a traditional home. Features a beaded edge and a textured finish that will impress your guests. Its exterior keyhole is concealed by a rectangular flip cover, with an egg-shaped interior turn piece for quick locking and unlocking. An arched lever handle makes it easy to open from the inside.Signature Hardware 946283-KE-238-LH Features:Solid brass construction ensures durability and withstands frequent useElegantly finished for a timeless beauty and resistant to corrosionSingle cylinder door set features swinging key flap on exterior plateIntended for left handed installationSquare latch faceplateCovered under Signature Hardware's 10 year limited warrantyIncludes all necessary mounting hardwareKey Product Attributes:Single Cylinder Keyed Entry: Single cylinder handlesets are keyed on the exterior with an associated thumbturn on the inside that unlock the door. The exterior handle has a thumb plate and the interior handle features a lever or knob. Single cylinder locks are most commonly used to secure entrances to a residence or place of business.Signature Hardware 946283-KE-238-LH Specifications:Backset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/4"Handing: LeftCenter to Center: 5-1/2"Height: 20-1/4"Width: 3"Projection: 3-1/4"Cylinder: 5 Pin Schlage CLever Length: 4-1/2"Latch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: BrassProduct Weight: 13 lbs. Single Cylinder Antique Brass