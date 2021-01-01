Signature Hardware 946108 Amelia 67" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Reversible Drain Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Overflow White / Black Drain

Signature Hardware 946108 Amelia 67" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Reversible Drain, Pop-Up Drain Assembly, and Overflow Graceful detailing gives the Amelia Freestanding Acrylic Tub its chic appeal. A stepped design adds depth to the exterior features curvy lines which mimic ocean waves. Complete with an integral drain and overflow system, this tub requires no external piping for a modern look.Signature Hardware 946108 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyAcrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to cleanSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceReversible drain placement with included pup-up drain assemblyEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageSignature Hardware 946108 Specifications:Overall Height: 28-3/4" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 67-1/2" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 29-1/8" (back to front of tub)Basin Length: 42" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 18" (front to back of bottom basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 49 gallonsWater Depth: 19"Drain Connection: 1-1/2" Freestanding White / Black Drain