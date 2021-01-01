From signature hardware
Signature Hardware 945845-6 Klein 6 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Black Powder Coat Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Advertisement
Signature Hardware 945845-6 Klein 6 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Embellish your doors or drawers with the Klein Solid Brass Cabinet Pull. This piece of hardware is easy to grasp and displays a timeless design that fits any decor. Mounting hardware is included for an easy installation.Signature Hardware 945845-6 Features:Solid brass construction ensures a durable and lasting productCovered under Signature Hardware's 10 year limited warrantyMounting hardware is included for easy installationSignature Hardware 945845-6 Specifications:Length: 6-5/8"Center to Center: 6"Projection: 1-1/4"Material: Brass Handle Black Powder Coat