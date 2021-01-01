Weslock 9430 Oval Backplate Towel Ring Oil Rubbed Bronze Bathroom Hardware Towel Ring

Weslock 9430 Oval Backplate Towel Ring 9400 Collection Towel Ring from Weslock 9400 SeriesThis Weslock 9430 Towel Ring features an aesthetically pleasing oval back plate. Keep your hand towels out of the sink and off the floor with this excellently designed product from Weslock.The Weslock 9400 Series is available in two finishes, Satin Nickel and Oil Rubbed Bronze designed to match almost any home. Simple designs and pleasing aesthetics, without sacrificed funcionality, set Weslocks Bath and Harware 9400 Series apart. Features:Comes in Satin Nickel and Oil Rubbed BronzeOval BackplateModern LookSpecifications:Made from Zinc Diecast2.35" Backplate Width3.228" Projection1.35 lbsOverall Length: 6.4"The Hilgren Family founded Weslock in 1932. A family owned company, Weslock continues to focus on offering superior quality products, standard lead times, and competitive pricing. Weslock does not compromise on product quality or design in any of there lines. Coming from locks and door hardware Weslock is now making a transition into Bathroom Hardware. Oil Rubbed Bronze