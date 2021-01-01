Signature Hardware 942309-8-1.8 Cooper Pressure Balanced Shower System with 8" Rain Shower Head and Hand Shower - Rough In Included Chrome Showers

Signature Hardware 942309-8-1.8 Cooper Pressure Balanced Shower System with 8" Rain Shower Head and Hand Shower - Rough In Included The Cooper Pressure Balance Shower Set offers a refined look for your shower makeover. Graceful curves and clean lines create a charming appeal, available in multiple finishes to match other bathroom fixtures. With various shower head sizes available, select the size you need to create your spa-like shower redo.Signature Hardware 942309-8-1.8 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed from brassShower system includes: wall mount showerhead, handle, hand shower, hose, shower arm, slide bar, rough-in, valve trim, wall supplySingle function hand shower and hose includedPressure balanced cartridge - one dial controls both volume and temperature1 lever handleFor water outlet configuration options consult a professional for installationValve Trim Specifications:Valve trim constructed of brass ensuring dependability and longevityValve Trim Height: 6-5/8" (top to bottom)Valve Trim Width: 6-5/8" (left to right)Hand Shower Specifications:Hand shower constructed of brassFlow Rate: gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 60"Slide Bar Length: 25" Pressure Balanced Chrome