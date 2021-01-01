From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 9420 Cyrus 2 Light 14" Tall Wall Sconce Polished Nickel / Old Bronze Combo Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 9420 Cyrus 2 Light 14" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a steel cylinder shade(2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 13-3/4"Width: 6"Extension: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 7 lbsBackplate Diameter: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel / Old Bronze Combo