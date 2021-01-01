From kalco
Kalco 9417 Anastasia Outdoor 2 Light Medium Hanging Lantern Burnished Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Kalco 9417 Anastasia Outdoor 2 Light Medium Hanging Lantern The Anastasia Outdoor collection combines eye-catching Art Nouveau scrollwork with traditional lantern design. The delicate curves of this design are highlighted by Kalco’s exclusive Outdoor finishes and our Clear Hammered Glass creates a flickering effect to the electric lights. This combination is sure to add a touch of whimsical elegance to any outdoor space. Burnished Bronze