Kenroy Home 94165BRZ Townley Chandeliers, Large, Bronze

CALM CONTEMPORARY CHARM: Bring your sophisticated sense of style to your home with this contemporary 5 light chandelier. Dark bronze finished hardware gives an urban look for a simple, yet elegant style that complements the clean-lined aesthetic. Tall cylindrical crystal-clear glass shades showcase the bulb within, making this chandelier perfect for vintage-style Edison bulbs or other designer bulbs. DIMENSIONS: 24.75 Inch Height, 27.5 Inch Diameter, Requires 5-60 Watt Maximum Medium Base Bulbs or LED/Edison Bulb Equivalent LIGHTING PROFILE: Crystal clear shade allows light to flow uninhibited for a bright, area-filling glow perfect for illuminating long kitchen island counters, dining rooms, or entryways VAULTED CEILING COMPATIBLE: A swiveled base and optional extension tubes make this fixture both vaulted ceiling and sloped ceiling compatible; perfect for your high vaulted entryways or sloped ceiling dining rooms EDISON BULB COMPATIBLE: For more vintage-industrial charm, use a compatible LED Edison bulb (not included) EASY INSTALLATION: Mounting hardware, ample amounts of electrical wire, and clear and understandable step-by-step instructions are included for you to install your new fixture U.S. CUSTOMER CARE TEAM: Each of our products comes with an industry leading 1-year limited warranty. Our Concierge Customer Care Team is just a phone call or email away to quickly resolve any product questions., Weight: 10.12 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kenroy Home