Signature Hardware 941496-4 Riggs 4" 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head Brushed Nickel Showers Shower Heads Single Function

Signature Hardware 941496-4 Riggs 4" 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head
Signature Hardware 941496-4 Riggs 4" 1.8 GPM Single Function Shower Head Create the perfect master bath with the Riggs Shower Head. Crisp angles make this product perfect for a modern space. Covered in a rust-resistant finish, the Riggs will be a lasting addition to your bathroom. Signature Hardware 941496-4 Features: Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist tarnishing through everyday useSingle function shower headDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsShower arm and flange sold separatelySignature Hardware 941496-4 Specifications: Shower Head Width: 4" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 2-1/2" (top to bottom)Flow Rate (GPM): 1.8 gallons-per-minute Single Function Brushed Nickel