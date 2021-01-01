From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 9411 Lettie Single Light 11" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Hudson Valley Lighting 9411 Lettie Single Light 11" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable spun metal constructionComes with a frosted glass bowl shadeIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch UL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 10-3/4"Product Weight: 12 lbsCanopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 12 wattsLumens: 750Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Flush Mount Polished Nickel