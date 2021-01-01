Signature Hardware 941022 Algren 33" Drop In Single Basin Granite Composite Kitchen Sink Black Fixture Kitchen Sink Composite

Signature Hardware 941022 Algren 33" Drop In Single Basin Granite Composite Kitchen Sink The 33" Algren drop-in sink is a great choice for a high-traffic kitchen. This product is made of granite composite, a material that has a high resistance to stains, abrasions, and warping. Featuring a single-bowl design, this sink has plenty of room to accommodate large pots and pans. Signature Hardware 941022 Features: Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warranty Granite composite is 80% granite and 20% resin Drop In installation – sink will drop into a cutout in the counter top Single basin design for maximum workspace Faucet holes can be drilled on site - Pre-marked hole locations are on the underside of the sink rim for guidance, but faucet holes can be drilled for any faucet configuration necessary See installation instructions for directions to drill faucet holes Rear drain location increases available space under the sink Made in Italy Signature Hardware 941022 Specifications: Sink Length: 33" (from left to right) Sink Width: 22" (from front to back) Sink Height: 9-3/4" (from bottom to top) Basin Dimensions: 30" L x 17-1/4" W x 9-1/8" D Pre-Drilled Faucet Holes: 0 (faucet holes can be drilled for any faucet configuration) Drain Connection: 3-5/8" Composite Black