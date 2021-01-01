From fortis
Fortis 9410200 Abruzzo Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle
Advertisement
Fortis 9410200 Abruzzo Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Fortis 9410200 Features:Commercial and Residential: Covered under Fortis’ limited lifetime and a 10 year limited commercial warrantyConstructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Abruzzo line seamlesslyWidespread deck mounted installation – 3 hole faucetDual handles operate with 1/4 turn2 handles included with faucetIncludes ceramic disc rough in valveADA compliantFortis 9410200 Specifications:Spout Reach: 9-3/4" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 10 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Polished Chrome