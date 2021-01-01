Signature Hardware 941018-33 Algren 33" Undermount Single Basin Granite Composite Kitchen Sink Cloud White Fixture Kitchen Sink Composite

Signature Hardware 941018-33 Algren 33" Undermount Single Basin Granite Composite Kitchen Sink Available in matte white, the 33" Algren Undermount Granite Composite Sink is an excellent choice for a stylish kitchen. This product is made of granite composite, a material that has a high resistance to stains, abrasions, and warping. Featuring a single-bowl design, this sink has plenty of room to accommodate large pots and pans.Signature Hardware 941018-33 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of granite compositeUndermount installation – sink will install under the counter topSingle basin design for maximum workspacePre-marked hole locations are on the underside of the sink rim for guidance, but faucet holes can be drilled for any faucet configuration necessarySee Installation Instructions for directions to drill faucet holesGranite composite is 80% granite and 20% resinIt is recommended to have the sink at the job site before cutting cabinet or counter topMade in ItalySignature Hardware 941018-33 Specifications:Sink Length: 33" (left to right)Sink Width: 22" (front to back)Sink Height: 9-3/4" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 30" L x 17-1/4" WMinimum Cabinet Size: 36" Composite Cloud White