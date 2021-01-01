Signature Hardware 940985 Cooper Pressure Balanced Shower System with Single Function Shower Head Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers Shower Only Pressure

Signature Hardware 940985 Cooper Pressure Balanced Shower System with Single Function Shower Head Introduce elegance into your bathroom with the Cooper Pressure Balance Shower Set. This shower set features modest curves and simple lines to form a truly classy look. The pressure balance valve provides constant water pressure, and all parts are constructed of solid brass for a high-quality build.Signature Hardware 940985 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassSingle function shower headDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is includedShower system includes wall-mount shower head and pressure balance valve with lever handleValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlValve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/8" H x 6-5/8" WComplete with rough-in valve systemShower Head Specifications:Number of Functions: 1Shower Head Width: 6"Shower Arm Reach: 8" Pressure Balanced Oil Rubbed Bronze