Signature Hardware 940973 Cooper 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double

Signature Hardware 940973 Cooper 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly The Cooper Faucet is an elegant fixture for your bathroom. The faucet is made of brass to ensure durability and a quality feel. The Cooper is covered with a corrosion-resistant finish that will complement other fixtures in your bathroom. Signature Hardware 940973 Features: Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warranty Made of solid brass Widespread installation - 3 hole faucet with 8" centers Dual lever handles control the flow and temperature of water Drain assembly included Drain is compatible with sinks that have an overflow hole Signature Hardware 940973 Specifications: Height: 5-3/4" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 3-1/2" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 5-1/4" (faucet base to spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minute Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze