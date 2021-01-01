Designers Fountain 94004 Four Light Down Lighting 31.25" Wide Bathroom Fixture from the Apollo Collection Satin Platinum Indoor Lighting Bathroom

Designers Fountain 94004 Four Light Down Lighting 31.25" Wide Bathroom Fixture from the Apollo Collection Features:Designers Fountain carries a 1 Year warranty on all incandescent products, and a 3 year warranty on all flourescent and LED items.The Apollo Collection: A casual classic with simple lines transcend style with an elegant and charming appeal offered in three finishes: Available Finishes : Ancient Oak with Warm Amber Glaze, Oil Rubbed Bronze with Amber Sandstone or Satin Platinum with Faux Alabaster glass.Can be mounted as either up or down lighting.Secure mounting assebmly for easy installation.Bulb Base and Compatibility:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Compact FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 400Height: 8.5"Width: 31.25"Extension: 6.5"Backplate Height: 8"Backplate Width: 4.625"Energy Star: YesThe Designers Fountain Story:Designers Fountain has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of decorative and functional residential lighting in the United Stated since 1985. Designs fitting the most current and future fashion trends, in addition to continued research and development of the latest technologies are what Designers Fountain is all about. Their philosophy is to continue to produce the highest quality products to meet all your lighting needs. Whether you are searching for traditional, transitional or contemporary styling, the breadth of their product line allows you to indulge your creative instincts at an affordable price. Vanity Light Satin Platinum