28'.5" x 29'.5" x 94" Black, Leather Look High Back - Executive Office Chair

Bring some substance to your office or gaming space with this plush, black BIFMA certified executive office chair in a contemporary form. Enveloped in a supple black leather-look fabric, with perforated inserts in the back and seat for ventilation, this 360-degree swivel executive office chair features a thick, wide cushioned seat and a curved back rest with lumbar support for long hours of sitting. The padded arm rests flip up; a convenient lever easily adjusts the seat height, with a lock-in/tilt back mechanism to customize your comfort level. The 5-point base, with glossy black details, has 5 capped nylon castors for smooth movement. Assembly is required.