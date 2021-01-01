Kenroy Home 93853 Thaxton Single Light 9" Wide Cage Mini Pendant with Silver Metal Shade Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants

From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 93853 Thaxton Single Light 9" Wide Cage Mini Pendant with Silver Metal Shade FeaturesComes with a 20' cordConstructed from steelComes with silver metal shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbCord suspended designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 7-3/4"Width: 9"Product Weight: 3.4 lbsCord Length: 240"Shade Height: 7"Shade Diameter: 9"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Silver