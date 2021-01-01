Signature Hardware 937806-67 Sheba 67" Resin Soaking Tub White Tub Soaking Freestanding

Signature Hardware 937806-67 Sheba 67" Resin Soaking Tub The 67" Sheba Resin Freestanding Tub has a double-slipper design so you can recline on either side. The stylish silhouette will look right at home in a modern bathroom setting. Pair with a sleek tub faucet and add the air massage feature to create a complete spa-like retreat.Signature Hardware 937806-67 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of resinSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a free standing configurationCenter drain placementTub material is solid and the same color throughoutExterior matte finish is easy to maintain and repair, if neededTub is 1" at rimSignature Hardware 937806-67 Specifications:Overall Height: 27-1/2" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 67" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Width: 28" (bottom to top of tub)Basin Length: 49-1/2" (left to right of basin bottom)Basin Width: 19" (front to back of basin bottom)Maximum Water Capacity: 59 gallonsWater Depth: 14-1/2" Freestanding White