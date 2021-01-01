From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 93678 Alvar 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light Matte Black / Galvanized Metal Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Kenroy Home 93678 Alvar 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from metal(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/2"Width: 21-3/4"Extension: 6-3/4"Product Weight: 2.64 lbsShade Height: 7-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No Vanity Light Matte Black / Galvanized Metal