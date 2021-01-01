Berenson 9360 Advantage Plus 3 2-1/2 Inch Center to Center Cup Cabinet Pull Verona Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Cup

Berenson 9360 Advantage Plus 3 2-1/2 Inch Center to Center Cup Cabinet Pull Berenson's Advantage Plus 3 collection makes owning exceptionally stylish and durable cabinet hardware simple to attain. This collection's contemporary design is executed beautifully with its subtle yet captivating lines and impressive attention to detail. Constructed from long-lasting materials and made to exacting specifications, Berenson spares no expense in delivering affordable luxury. Bring Berenson into your home today.Features:Berenson Offers Several Unique, High Quality Finishes That Suit a Variety of Kitchen DécorConstructed Using High-Grade Materials, Ensuring Reliable Function and AppearanceCoordinates Well with Other Products from Berenson's Advantage Plus 3 CollectionLimited-Lifetime WarrantySpecifications:Length: 3-3/16"Width: 1-1/16"Projection: 1"Center to Center: 2-1/2" (64 mm)Material: ZincIncludes: One (1) Cabinet Pull and Two (2) 8-32 x 1" Mounting ScrewsRelated Items:9357: Arch Pull, 3-3/4" Center to Center9360 (This Model): Cup Pull, 2-1/2" Center to Center9362: Oval Knob, 1-1/8" Length Cup Verona Bronze