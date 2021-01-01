From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 93572 Hixon 10" Tall Wall Sconce Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Kenroy Home 93572 Hixon 10" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a clear glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-5/8"Width: 5"Extension: 6-7/8"Product Weight: 1.76 lbsShade Height: 8-1/8"Shade Width: 4-5/16"Shade Depth: 4-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Antique Brass