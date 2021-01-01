From prismacolor
935 Black Prismacolor Premier Colored Art Pencil
Prismacolor Black Art Pencil is fit for professionals and crafters alike. With its soft, thick lead, this pencil will provide high quality pigments for rich color saturation and a fade-resistant quality. Encased in wood, this pencil's hue is mimicked by the outer coating for easy color selection. Use just this pencil to create simple drawings or pair with other colors for an intricate, vibrant drawing that is uniquely you!