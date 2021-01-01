Signature Hardware 934550-67-RR Ralston 67" Cast Iron Soaking Tub White Tub Soaking Freestanding

Signature Hardware 934550-67-RR Ralston 67" Cast Iron Soaking Tub Welcome timeless elegance into your master bathroom with the Ralston Cast Iron Clawfoot Tub. Featuring Imperial feet that complement its classic design, this bathtub is an exquisite addition to your home. Select a freestanding telephone tub faucet to further enhance the vintage appeal of your space.Signature Hardware 934550-67-RR Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of cast ironCast iron construction is durable and will last a lifetimeSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceClawfoot style soaking tub adds a classic look and a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a free standing configurationCenter drain placementCast iron feet with powder coat finishSignature Hardware 934550-67-RR Specifications:Overall Height: 24" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 67" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Width: 31" (bottom to top of tub)Basin Length: 53" (left to right of basin bottom)Basin Width: 15-1/2" (front to back of basin bottom)Basin Depth: 18-1/2" (bottom of basin to tub rim)Maximum Water Capacity: 41 gallonsWater Depth: 13-1/2" Freestanding White