From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 934361 Outdoor 6 Light 32" Wide Outdoor Chandelier Black Outdoor Lighting Chandeliers
Capital Lighting 934361 Outdoor 6 Light 32" Wide Outdoor Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes clear glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required60" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsIntended for outdoor useDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 5 year "Rain or Shine" manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 25-1/2"Minimum Height: 29"Maximum Hanging Height: 91-1/2"Width: 32"Depth: 32"Product Weight: 14.5 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: T6Bulbs Included: No Black