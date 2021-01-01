Kenroy Home 93316TN Seagrass Pendants, 1 Light, Tan

GENUINE ROPE SHADE: Outer shade is comprised of natural rope for a rustic accent in your breakfast nook. Natural rope cage gives a casual coastal feel for your home. Suitable in bohemian, eclectic, casual, nautical or rustic homes. DIMENSIONS: 17 Inch Height, 12 Inch Diameter, 6 Foot Chain, Requires 1-100-Watt Bulb or LED Equivalent LIGHTING PROFILE: Painted amber shade diffuses harsh light and bathes your dining room table in a warm cascade of light. Perfect for those looking for focused downlighting for a hotel bar, dining room table or foyer. VAULTED CEILING COMPATIBLE: Includes 6 feet of chain so you can suspend your pendant from the perfect height for your vaulted ceilings. Install over an entryway or foyer to welcome your guests with coastal charm. LED: LED bulbs compatible. If dimmable bulbs are needed, make sure the bulbs you purchase are dimmable LED bulbs and you use a LED compatible dimmer switch EASY INSTALLATION: Mounting hardware, ample amounts of electrical wire, and clear and understandable step-by-step instructions are included for you to install your new fixture U. S. CUSTOMER CARE TEAM: Each of our products comes with an industry leading 1-year limited . Our Concierge Customer Care Team is just a phone call or email away to quickly resolve any product questions. Included Components: Pendant Fixture, Shade Wattage: 60 W Voltage: 120 V, Weight: 4.4 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kenroy Home