Currey and Company 9330 Florence 6 Light Globe Chandelier Bronze Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Currey and Company 9330 Florence 6 Light Globe Chandelier Features:Made of wrought ironDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaClear Drum ShadeDrum shades offer a simple, elegant design for any room72" (6') of chain includedBlack wire includedDimensions:Height: 30"Diameter: 28"Canopy Width: 5.75"Product Weight: 22 lbsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: Incandescent, Compact FluorescentNumber of Bulbs: 6 (Not Included)Watts Per Bulb: 60Total Wattage: 360Voltage: 120v Bronze Gold