From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 93247 Conical 3 Light 48" Wide Linear Chandelier Blackened Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Kenroy Home 93247 Conical 3 Light 48" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesMounting and hanging hardware included Constructed of durable metalIncludes metal cone shade(1) 6" and (3) 12" downrods includedRequires (3) 100 watt Medium (E27) bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsCovered under manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 54"Width: 48"Depth: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 13.8 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 4-9/16"Shade Width: 13-17/32"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E27)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Blackened Oil Rubbed Bronze