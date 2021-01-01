Newport Brass 932 Chesterfield Double Handle Single Hole Lavatory Faucet with Metal Cross Handles French Gold (PVD) Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets

Newport Brass 932 Chesterfield Double Handle Single Hole Lavatory Faucet with Metal Cross Handles Chesterfield Double Handle Low Lead Single Hole Lavatory Faucet with Metal Cross HandlesThe Newport Brass Chesterfield Collection features traditional styling that will bring a feel of classic decor to your home. The Chesterfield Collection from Newport Brass is a complete suite, offering sink faucets, shower faucets, roman tub fillers and accessories. Newport Brass lavatory faucets are available in several different styles with 25 unique finish options. You will see why Newport Brass boasts Flawless Beauty from Faucet to FinishFeatures:Double handle lavatory faucetCA/VT Low lead compliantWaterSense CertifiedSolid brassReadyship Available Finishes - Finishes guaranteed to be in stock by Newport BrassSatin NickelFinish Features:Available in 25 beautiful finishesNew Industry Leading lacquer Finish ProcessIAPMO Certified and testedLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyDurable, color protected, scratch resistantGreen, low VOC, energy efficient finishing processSpecifications:Spout Reach: 6-15/16"Low Lead Compliant : YesWaterSense Certified : YesMaterial : Solid Brass1/2" valves Double Handle French Gold (PVD)