Kenroy Home 93186 Rhone 15" Wide Pendant Brushed Steel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kenroy Home 93186 Rhone 15" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required72" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 22-1/8"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 8.5 lbsChain Length: 72"Shade Height: 19-7/8"Shade Width: 15"Shade Depth: 15"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Brushed Steel