From kenroy home

Kenroy Home 93186 Rhone 15" Wide Pendant Brushed Steel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Kenroy Home 93186 Rhone 15" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required72" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 22-1/8"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 8.5 lbsChain Length: 72"Shade Height: 19-7/8"Shade Width: 15"Shade Depth: 15"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Brushed Steel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com