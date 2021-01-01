Signature Hardware 931049-66-RR Goodwin 66" Cast Iron Soaking Clawfoot Tub Black / White Feet Tub Soaking Clawfoot

Signature Hardware 931049-66-RR Goodwin 66" Cast Iron Soaking Clawfoot Tub Relax and rejuvenate in the 66" Goodwin Cast Iron Slipper Clawfoot Tub. One end of this bathtub gently slopes so you can recline with ease. Painted a beautiful Black, the Goodwin rests on imperial feet.Signature Hardware 931049-66-RR Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of cast ironCast iron construction is durable and will last a lifetimeSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceClawfoot style soaking tub adds a classic look and a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a clawfoot configurationReversible drain placementThe paint used for this tub is lead freeSignature Hardware: Black is comparable to Pantone Black and Sherwin-Williams Tricorn Black SW 6258 Due to computer monitor settings, actual product color may vary slightly from photosThis tub includes a set of optional swiveling foot adjustersUse the swiveling adjusters on uneven floors to allow all four feet to properly rest flush on the surfaceSignature Hardware 931049-66-RR Specifications:Overall Height: 29" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 66" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Width: 29-1/2" (bottom to top of tub)Basin Length: 41" (left to right of basin bottom)Basin Width: 16" (front to back of basin bottom)Maximum Water Capacity: 38 gallonsWater Depth: 13-1/2" Clawfoot Black / White Feet