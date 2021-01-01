GE Lighting 93104413 C by GE LED A19 Full Color, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, WiFi Enabled Smart Light Bulb, 1 Count (Pack of 1)

Upgrade your smart home: Light bulbs from C by GE paired with a Cync or C by GE smart plug enables out of home app control for your devices. Add voice control by enabling your Alexa voice assistant (plug and Alexa sold separately). Control your smart bulbs away from home: With C by GE smart LED bulbs, never come home to a dark house. Pair your C by GE smart light bulbs with Cync or C by GE smart plugs in the Cync mobile app to control your bulbs when you're not at home. Enable voice control for hands-free control of your smart bulbs: Pair the C by GE smart lights with Cync or C by GE smart plugs in the Cync mobile app to create smart bulbs that work with Alexa and Google Home. (Voice assistant and plug sold separately) Modernize traditional fixtures with smart light bulbs: The C by GE A19 color changing light bulb fits medium base sockets in open fixtures designed for traditional 60-Watt incandescent A19 bulbs and helps make your house a smart home. Smart bulbs with millions of colors: Create a scene with these Bluetooth light bulbs to match your style or mood by exploring millions of vibrant colors. These color changing light bulbs also offer a wide range of warm and cool light options., Manufacturer: GE Lighting