GE Lighting 93100286 Color Changing LED Light Bulb, 1 Count (Pack of 1), Full Spectrum

Upgrade your home with LED light bulbs: the color changing light bulb with remote control offers 10 different color settings. The LED+ colored light bulbs are great for entertaining guests or as room decor for teen girls. Easy install LED light bulb: color changing light bulbs that are not only fun but easy to install. The LED+ light bulbs can be installed without the need of additional time, equipment, or hassle. Energy efficient LED light bulb: color changing light bulbs that are not only fun but efficient. This br30 replacement for the 65 watt light bulb was designed to use only 8.5 watts, extending the life of your LED lights and reducing your energy costs. A color changing light bulb: set the ideal scene for any mood or task. The color changing LED light bulb provides 2 white temperature colors in soft white and daylight in addition to 8 RGB vivid color settings. Synchronize your room with remote control light bulbs: control as many different LED+ color changing bulbs as you would like! Use the remote to control your LED bulbs, as long as they are within 20 ft., Manufacturer: GE