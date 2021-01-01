Signature Hardware 930920-10-1.8 Trimble Pressure Balanced Shower System with 10" Rain Shower Head and Hand Shower - Rough In Included Brushed Nickel

Signature Hardware 930920-10-1.8 Trimble Pressure Balanced Shower System with 10" Rain Shower Head and Hand Shower - Rough In Included The entire Trimble Rainfall Shower System is made of high-quality, solid brass. Enjoy the feeling of soothing water raining down from the round shower head, or opt for a different way to get clean by using the tubular hand shower.Signature Hardware 930920-10-1.8 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed from brassShower system includes: ceiling mount shower head, handles, hand shower, hose, shower arm, rough-in, valve trim, wall supply, tub spoutSingle function hand shower and hose includedPressure balanced cartridge - one dial controls both volume and temperature2 lever handlesValve Trim Specifications:Valve trim constructed of brass ensuring dependability and longevityValve Trim Height: 7-7/8" (top to bottom)Valve Trim Width: 5-3/4" (left to right)Shower Head Specifications:Shower Head Width: 10" (left to right of the shower head)Shower Arm Reach: 6"Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Specifications:Hand shower constructed of brassFlow Rate: gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 60" Pressure Balanced Brushed Nickel