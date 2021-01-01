From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 93066 Pannier 6 Light 26-1/2" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kenroy Home 93066 Pannier 6 Light 26-1/2" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesEasy assembly instructions included for quick set upDurable metal constructionCan be installed on sloped ceilingsRequires (6) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsSuggested for use with Edison style bulbsCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations1 Year limited warranty on defectsDimensionsHeight: 26-1/2"Width: 26-1/2"Product Weight: 13.9 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts White