From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 93037 Apothecary 11" Wide Pendant Chrome / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Kenroy Home 93037 Apothecary 11" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a colored glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 150 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required72" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19-5/8"Width: 11"Depth: 11"Product Weight: 6.6 lbsChain Length: 72"Shade Height: 16-7/8"Shade Width: 11"Shade Depth: 11"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Chrome / Clear