MegaChef 930110967M MC-1400 Portable 1400W Single Induction Cooktop with Digital Control Panel, Burner, Black

The MegaChef portable single hob induction cooktop is specifically designed for ease of use. This unit is 100% portable and can be placed wherever there is an outlet, which renders it ideal for camping, barbecues, or special occasions. Additionally, this appliance is a safer and more efficient Alternative to traditional cooking methods. The induction technology greatly reduces the risks of burning and fire associated with gas or electric cooktops, and is highly energy-efficient. Furthermore, because it uses electromagnetic fields to create heat, The induction cooktop heats up faster than its counterparts, making it an all-around must-have! Temperature ranges from 140°f to 430°f Cooking surface material: Ceramic glass, Manufacturer: MegaChef