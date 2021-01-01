Bring home a Mind Reader collapsible hamper with wheels and make laundry day a breeze. Keep your laundry safely off the floor and carefully contained in this minimalistic, portable hamper with a drawstring mesh lid. As spacious as it is stylish, this convenient hamper from Mind Reader assembles in seconds, with no tools required, and offers ample room to hold multiple loads of your unwashed clothing and other laundry at once. The durable metal frame supports the weight of your washing without bending or buckling over time. Ready to get washing? Use the built-in carrying handles or the integrated rolling caster wheels to easily transport your necessities to the laundry room, while the plastic pocket on the side provides you with an easy method of transporting quarters, dryer sheets, detergent pods, keys, and other necessities. The lightweight construction ensures you won’t be overburdened while traveling from your living space to the laundry area, and the sturdy fabric resists moisture, odors, mold, and stains. A mesh drawstring closure ensures your dirty laundry stays out of sight (and smell!) in between loads, making it ideal for dorm rooms, apartments, kids’ rooms, and more. Lighten your load with a rolling pop-up hamper from Mind Reader Products. Assembled Dimensions: 15.5ʺ W x 15.5ʺ D x 23.5ʺ H. Material: Fabric, Metal, Mind Reader 93-Liter Canvas Laundry Cart in Black | ROUHAMP-BLK