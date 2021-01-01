From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 929711-462 Outdoor Single Light 11" Wide Pendant Oiled Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Capital Lighting 929711-462 Outdoor Single Light 11" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required60" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year "Rain or Shine" manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16"Minimum Height: 19-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 82"Width: 11"Depth: 11"Product Weight: 6.5 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST18Bulb Included: No Oiled Bronze