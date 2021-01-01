Besa Lighting 9289C Besa Uno 2 Light 15-3/4" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Glass Shade Silver / Clear Bubble Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

Besa Lighting 9289C Besa Uno 2 Light 15-3/4" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Glass Shade The Uno 16 semi-flush mount is a dual lamp design with clear transparent cloud-shaped glass diffuser. Besa’s easy-to-use bayonet mount secures the glass diffuser to the aluminum fitter with a “twist & lock” action.FeaturesGlass shade uses "twist and lock" to secure to fitterMounts directly to standard 4" octagonal junction boxFixture housing is constructed of Aluminum - ensuring year of reliable performanceComes with glass shade with white swirlsRequires (2) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsSuggested for use with Edison style bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 6-1/2"Width: 15-3/4"Diameter: 15-3/4"Extension: 15-3/4"Product Weight: 15.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Silver / Clear Bubble