Signature Hardware 927987-34-4 Palazzo 34" Drop In Single Basin Cast Iron Kitchen Sink with 4 Faucet Holes at 8" Centers White Fixture Kitchen Sink

Signature Hardware 927987-34-4 Palazzo 34" Drop In Single Basin Cast Iron Kitchen Sink with 4 Faucet Holes at 8" Centers Durable and easy to maintain, the 33" Palazzo Cast Iron Drop-In Kitchen Sink combines function and style. Featuring a smooth, deep basin, this sink is a great fit for a busy kitchen.Signature Hardware 927987-34-4 Features:Made of heavy cast iron with a hard enamel coatingDrop-in installationFaucet holes measure 8" center-to-center, and sink also has a fourth faucet hole for a hand sprayer or soap dispenserDrain assembly not included - when adding to cart, option will be presentedFaucet holes are 1-3/8" in diameterCovered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantySignature Hardware 927987-34-4 Specifications:Sink Length: 33-1/8" (from left to right)Sink Width: 22-1/4" (from front to back)Sink Height: 8-3/4" (from bottom to top)Number of Basins: 1Basin Dimension: 29-3/4" L x 16-1/4" W x 8-1/8" H Cast Iron White