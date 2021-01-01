From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 926911 Ellsworth Single Light 23" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Oiled Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Capital Lighting 926911 Ellsworth Single Light 23" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesDesigned in Atlanta, GeorgiaConstructed from metalClear glass shade(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredVintage Edison bulb recommended to complete lookDesigned for outdoor installationsETL rated for wet locationsCovered under Capital Lighting's 5 year warranty against rust and fadingDimensionsHeight: 23"Width: 10-1/2"Extension: 10-1/2"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 7.5 lbsBackplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Oiled Bronze