Signature Hardware 926861-6 Deck Mounted Tub Filler Faucet with 6" Deck Couplers, Porcelain Cross Handles, and Lever Diverter - Includes Hand Shower, Valve Included This Telephone Tall Deck-Mount Tub Faucet with Hand Shower perfectly completes the look of your bath. The porcelain cross handles and shower diverter are clearly labeled and truly make a statement.Signature Hardware 926861-6 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassIncludes hand shower - Single function hand shower handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathBridge widespread deck mounted installation - 2 hole faucet with 7" faucet centers6" deck couplersCouplers have a maximum deck thickness of 1-1/2"Spout drops 5" from center of bodyRough in valve includedSignature Hardware 926861-6 Specifications:Height: 14" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 60"Faucet Holes: 2 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 7" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Triple Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze