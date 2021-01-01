Signature Hardware 926854-34 34-1/2" Floor Mounted Tub Filler Faucet with Lever Handles - Includes Hand Shower Valve Included Chrome Faucet Tub

Signature Hardware 926854-34 34-1/2" Floor Mounted Tub Filler Faucet with Lever Handles - Includes Hand Shower, Valve Included Create a look that is uniquely yours with this freestanding tub filler set. The telephone-styled tub faucet features a hand shower, lever diverter and lever handles for water control.Signature Hardware 926854-34 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassIncludes hand shower - Single function hand shower handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathBridge widespread floor mounted installation - 2 hole faucet with 7" faucet centersFreestanding design requires only under-floor supports4" of total height is below floorHeavy-duty, 3/4" ID, 1" OD brass pipeNote: Underfloor access is required for proper installation. Installation on a concrete slab will require cutting and concrete removalRough in valve includedSignature Hardware 926854-34 Specifications:Height: 42-1/2" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 27-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 9-1/2" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 60"Faucet Holes: 2 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 7" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Triple Handle Chrome