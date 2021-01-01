From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 926511 Tory Single Light 14" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Capital Lighting 926511 Tory Single Light 14" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesDesigned in Atlanta, GeorgiaConstructed from metalClear organic glass shade with (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredDesigned for outdoor installationsETL rated for wet locationsCovered under Capital Lighting's 5 year warranty against rust and fadingDimensionsHeight: 13-3/4"Width: 10"Extension: 10"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 6.5 lbsShade Height: 9"Shade Top Diameter: 5.25"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Black