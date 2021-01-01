Signature Hardware 926300-8-1.8 Labelle Thermostatic Shower System with 8" Rain Shower Head and Hand Shower - Rough In Included Brushed Nickel Showers

Signature Hardware 926300-8-1.8 Labelle Thermostatic Shower System with 8" Rain Shower Head and Hand Shower - Rough In Included Create a shower room for two to comfortably experience with the Labelle. This thermostatic shower kit features a three-way diverter, two overhead showers, three body sprays and an adjustable slide bar. The ultimate in luxury, this system includes thermostatic technology for consistent water temperature.Signature Hardware 926300-8-1.8 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed from brassShower system includes: two ceiling mounted shower heads, body sprays, handles, hand shower, hose, shower arms, slide bar, rough-in, valve trim, wall supplySingle function hand shower and hose included3 adjustable body spraysPressure balanced cartridge - one dial controls both volume and temperature3 lever handlesThermostatic technology keeps shower temperature ± 1 degree CelsiusValve Trim Specifications:Valve trim constructed of brass ensuring dependability and longevityValve Trim Height: 11-1/8" (top to bottom)Valve Trim Width: 5-7/8" (left to right)Shower Head Specifications:Shower Head Width: 8" (left to right of the shower head)Shower Arm Reach: 12"Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Specifications:Hand shower constructed of brassFlow Rate: gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 60" Thermostatic Brushed Nickel