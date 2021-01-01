Signature Hardware 926293 Pressure Balance Shower Valve with Cross Handle Brushed Nickel Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure Balanced

Signature Hardware 926293 Pressure Balance Shower Valve with Cross Handle The modern cross handle pressure balance shower valve is the perfect finishing touch for your bathroom revamp. This product, made of solid brass, has a cross handle that adds contemporary flair to your space. Signature Hardware 926293 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warranty and a 1 year limited commercial warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useSingle function cartridge - one dial controls both volume and temperaturePressure balanced valve trimOne cross handle includedConstructed of solid brassRough-in valve includedValve has two outlets and includes a single brass plug if second outlet is not neededUse of second outlet requires a diverter (sold separately)Signature Hardware 926293 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 7-5/8" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 7-5/8" (top to right)Valve Type: Pressure BalancedConnection: 1/2" FIP Pressure Balanced Brushed Nickel