Signature Hardware 926285-1.6-LV Hawick Exposed Shower System with Hand Shower - Less Shower Head Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers Hand Showers Single

Signature Hardware 926285-1.6-LV Hawick Exposed Shower System with Hand Shower - Less Shower Head The Hawick Shower System Riser lends the convenience of a hand shower and diverter to your current setup without having to change existing plumbing or tile. The Hawick's height-adjustable hand shower features a 5-foot hose for greater reach when rinsing. Personalize this set by adding the shower head of your choice (sold separately). This sleek, retro-fit system is crafted of solid brass and includes a shower arm. Mixing valve required.Signature Hardware 926285-1.6-LV Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyConstructed from brassHand shower includes: diverter, handle, hand shower, hose, shower arm, slide bar, wall supplySingle function hand shower and hose includedPressure balanced cartridge - one dial controls both volume and temperature1 lever handleHand Shower Specifications:Hand shower constructed of brassFlow Rate: 1.6 gallons-per-minuteSlide Bar Length: 28.5" Single Function Oil Rubbed Bronze