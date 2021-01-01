From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 926222 Donnelly 2 Light 18" Tall Outdoor Wall Lantern Sconce Oiled Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Capital Lighting 926222 Donnelly 2 Light 18" Tall Outdoor Wall Lantern Sconce FeaturesDesigned in Atlanta, GeorgiaConstructed from metalClear glass shade(2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDesigned for outdoor installationsETL rated for wet locationsCovered under Capital Lighting's 5 year warranty against rust and fadingDimensionsHeight: 17-3/4"Width: 9"Extension: 6-3/4"Depth: 6-3/4"Product Weight: 7.5 lbsBackplate Height: 13"Backplate Width: 8"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Oiled Bronze