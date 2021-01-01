926 Crystal Knob 926-6 Passage US

The 926 Crystal ball knob is stunning on the eyes. Once used for a vintage style doors, crystal is now found in all design trends, from traditional to modern. The prismic details in the crystal refract light for a clean and crisp look. The smooth cuts provide a comfort grip when handling the knob. With the highest residential ANSI Grade 2 Security rating and made of environmentally friendly components, this crystal knob will instantly upgrade your home to luxury. Passage function is typically used on hall or closet doors. Easy to install and used on diy projects, new construction and remodel.